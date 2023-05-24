Intrust Bank NA Has $2.04 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,764,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 87,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 101,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $6.76 on Wednesday, reaching $355.43. The stock had a trading volume of 263,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

