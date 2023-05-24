Intrust Bank NA Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 343,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.2 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 501,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,362. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

