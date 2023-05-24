Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned approximately 1.07% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMOM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,521. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

