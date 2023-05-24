Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,949. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.40. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.19.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,142 shares of company stock worth $3,894,750 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

