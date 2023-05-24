Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.3 %

TGT traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $143.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.