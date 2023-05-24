Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Stock Position Raised by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPGP traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. 44,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,847. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $93.30.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

