Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Raised by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 481,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

