IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Shares Gap Down to $201.78

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $201.78, but opened at $195.00. IQVIA shares last traded at $194.17, with a volume of 184,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5,582.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 540,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,568,000 after purchasing an additional 136,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

