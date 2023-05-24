iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,472 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 369,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,916 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,759. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

