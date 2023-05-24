iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 99116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after buying an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,762,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,074,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,753,000 after purchasing an additional 319,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,452,000 after purchasing an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 210,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,858 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

