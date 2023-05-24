iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,448.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,076 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.89. 176,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,372. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

