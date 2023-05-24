iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 73,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.43. The company had a trading volume of 379,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.