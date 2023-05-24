iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,840 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 11.4% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 92,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,463. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

