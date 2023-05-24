iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.72

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 46863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $609.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

