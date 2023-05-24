iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Copperleaf Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. 563,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

