iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.02

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 158520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
