iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $36,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

VLUE opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

