iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $208,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,904,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. 1,300,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,452. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.