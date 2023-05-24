iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 219,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.58. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

