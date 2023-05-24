iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,222 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.57% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $64,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 123,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,380. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

