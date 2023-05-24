iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,521,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,563,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,559,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

