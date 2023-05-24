iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $229.24

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.24 and last traded at $227.41, with a volume of 95658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.49.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day moving average is $225.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Transportation Average ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

