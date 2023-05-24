iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,739 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 43,001 shares.The stock last traded at $277.24 and had previously closed at $276.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.