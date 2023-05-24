iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.29

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.29 and last traded at $83.57, with a volume of 70538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.72.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $699.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 66,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,126,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,148,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

