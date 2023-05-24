Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Trading Up 6.6%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.
