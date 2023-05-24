Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 33 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

