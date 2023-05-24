Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,699 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,918.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,786 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,299,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,927,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,191,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

