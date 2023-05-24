Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after purchasing an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,732,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,238,000 after buying an additional 112,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,997,000 after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.