Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.69.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

