Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.