Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,647,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,567,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average of $145.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

