Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $790,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.