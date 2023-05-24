Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

NYSE:COP opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

