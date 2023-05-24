Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 33,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $452.51 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.31 and a 200-day moving average of $473.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

