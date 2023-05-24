Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of SQQQ opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

