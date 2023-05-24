Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

META stock opened at $246.53 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $253.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

