Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,432 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

