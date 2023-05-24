Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,572 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

