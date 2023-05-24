Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $208.34 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $193.56 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

