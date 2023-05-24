Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 533 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 59.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.70.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

