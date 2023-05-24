Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2 %

FISV opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.