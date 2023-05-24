Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.67.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,268,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,502. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

