James J. Whalen Sells 295 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CAO James J. Whalen sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,349.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVLT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,858. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

