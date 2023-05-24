Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 7.9%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 51,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 126,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
JANX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
