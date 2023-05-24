Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

About Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

