Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
- Newly Public Intapp Well-Positioned For More Price Gains
- 2 Tech Mid-Caps Under $10 With Big Upside
- Is Palo Alto Networks 4 Digit PE Justified?
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.