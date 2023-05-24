Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Decreased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.