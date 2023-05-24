JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.05 Per Share

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JEGI opened at GBX 95.64 ($1.19) on Wednesday. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 73.40 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.45. The stock has a market cap of £415.14 million, a PE ratio of -249.23 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

