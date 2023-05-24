Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$39.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of KEYUF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 4,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

