Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 price target on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.27.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of Keyera stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 195,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,180. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$27.18 and a twelve month high of C$35.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. The stock has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.18.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

