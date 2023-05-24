Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Kineta in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kineta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kineta’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KA opened at $3.02 on Monday. Kineta has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kineta during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kineta during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kineta during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L.

